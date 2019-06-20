Three Belgians and two Maltese were injured in an explosion in the car park of a shopping complex near Zejtun on Wednesday.

The incident took place at about 6.30pm at Vjal 25 ta' Novembru. It is believed to have been caused by a petard.

The injured were a man and two women from Belgium, and a 32-year-old woman and a young child, both Maltese, according to initial reports.

All were taken to hospital by ambulances.

Sources said one had suffered a superficial leg injury while the others had 'ear trauma'

A shopper who had been at Lidl supermarket said in a comment on the Times of Malta Facebook page people had received a great fright.

"We thought the shop would collapse on top of us, my daughter screamed repeatedly," she said.