England and Scotland renew their fierce rivalry on the football field on Friday at Euro 2020 as the Scots look to shock one of the tournament favourites on home soil at Wembley.

AFP Sport looks at five clashes that have fostered the animosity between both nations.

1937 - Scotland 3 England 1

The crowd for Friday’s clash will be limited to 22,500 due to coronavirus restrictions, but there was no social distancing when a British record 149,415 crammed into Hampden Park 84 years ago.

Scotland came from behind to win 3-1 thanks to two late goals from Rangers’ Bob McPhail, but those not lucky enough to be among the huge crowd missed out on hearing about it.

A request from the BBC to broadcast the match on radio was declined by the Scottish Football Association due to the lack of a rights fee.

“We certainly have refused the BBC permission,” SFA secretary George Graham told a report in The Times. “If they want to talk business we are prepared to do so.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta