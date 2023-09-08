Five people were injured on Friday afternoon when the ambulance they were in crashed into a parked truck in Qormi.

The police told Times of Malta the crash was reported on Triq il-Kanun at around 2.45pm.

Three men - two of whom were in the front of the ambulance, and one at the back of the vehicle - a female patient and her relative were all injured in the crash.

The two men at the front had to be helped out by Civil Protection Department officers.

The police said that according to initial investigations, the driver lost control of the ambulance and crashed into a parked truck. With the impact, the truck crashed into another parked truck, which, in turn, crashed into a car.

The nature of their injuries is not yet known.