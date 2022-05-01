Real Madrid won La Liga on Saturday after a 4-0 victory against Espanyol left them 17 points clear of Sevilla with four games left to play.

Here, AFP Sport looks at five players that made the difference this season for the newly-crowned Spanish champions.

Karim Benzema

There are a handful of Real Madrid players with a claim to have been the team’s best player this season but none can say they have been more important than Benzema, who is the only one that cannot be adequately replaced.

Admittedly his value to the side is, in small part, also due to Madrid’s lack of quality back-ups but the level Benzema has reached this term has been astonishing.

