Five people have been killed and at least six others hospitalized following a downtown shooting Monday in the US city of Louisville, Kentucky, police said.
A Louisville police spokesman told a media briefing that a police officer was among the injured, while the department tweeted separately that the "suspected shooter has been neutralized."
"There is no active danger to the public at this time," the spokesman told reporters.
More to follow
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us