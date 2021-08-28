Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real madrid and Juventus.

AFP Sport takes a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford.

Dazzling debut - August 2003

Ronaldo joined United after players urged coach Alex Ferguson to sign him following a pre-season friendly against Sporting Lisbon where the winger had dazzled. After a £12 million investment, Ronaldo made his debut in the red shirt coming off the bench with United a goal up against Bolton. Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs (twice) and Ruud Van Nistelrooy got the goals, but all the talk was about the new teenage winger.

That winking feeling - post 2006 World Cup

Ronaldo was caught winking on camera as his United teammate Wayne Rooney was sent off for England at the World Cup, making the winger a hate figure across England. Instead of wilting under pressure he took the ascendency from Rooney at the heart of United, ending the season as player of the year and scoring the winning goal at Manchester City as United won the 2007 Premier League.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta