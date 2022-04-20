The Maltese Olympic Committee announced the five holders of Olympic Scholarship for Athletes preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Through the support of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Olympic Solidarity funding aims to offer assistance for all the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) to support the development of all sport and nurture more athletes.

The five awardees are Jordan Gusman (Athletics), Jeremy Zammit (Athletics), Matthew Abela (Badminton), Eleanor Bezzina (Shooting) and Sasha Gatt (Swimming).

Abela, Bezzina and Gatt have already taken part in at least one edition of the Olympic Games.

