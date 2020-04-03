Five councils are jointly calling for construction and excavation works to only be permitted between 8.30am and 1pm during the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayors of St Julian’s, Sliema, San Ġwann, Swieqi and Gżira say they are receiving several complaints from residents, particularly the elderly, expressing frustration at having to live with constant construction works while being required to remain indoors.

RELATED STORIES Watch: Construction noise making life unbearable for Sliema residents

People over 65 and others considered especially vulnerable to virus complications have been instructed to remain indoors by health officials, to protect them from the coronavirus.

But many have told their councillors that this is impossible, with the continuous noise created by digging, excavation and construction. Some could not even open their windows because of the dust, the mayors said in a letter.

Everyone was being requested to do their part at this time, and developers should do the same to show that the interests of residents mattered, the mayors said.

The mayors sent the letter to Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia, the Planning Authority’s executive chairman, the Malta Developers Association, the president of the Local Councils’ Association and the president of the councils in the central region.