Cristiano Ronaldo, already the men’s world record holder for international appearances, is set to reach another milestone on Tuesday with his 200th cap when Portugal visit Iceland in Euro 2024 qualifying.

AFP Sport looks at five memorable moments from Ronaldo’s 20-year international career.

First international goal

Ronaldo made his international debut at 18 as a substitute, coming on for another Portuguese icon Luis Figo, in August 2003.

His major tournament debut came the following summer when Portugal hosted Euro 2004 and he marked it with his first Portugal goal. Ronaldo scored off the bench in a surprise 2-1 opening loss to eventual champions Greece.

He was a starter by the time Portugal lost the final.

