Acrobatic volleys, long-range piledrivers and sweeping team goals: AFP looks at some of the most memorable goals of the 2022 World Cup:

RICHARLISON (Brazil)

Brazil v Serbia, Group G

Without doubt the most acrobatic goal of the tournament came after the Brazilian striker had already made his mark in Qatar by putting his team 1-0 up in their opening group game.

A Vinicius cross with the outside of his right boot was controlled by Richarlison with his left foot, before he spun around and leapt to score with an outrageous mid-air volley with his right.

It was a goal which led one commentator to declare “That’s Brazil” and it suggested they could be about to light up the tournament with flair, technique and improvisation but despite some more moments of magic they were eliminated in the last eight by Croatia.

