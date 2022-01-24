Updated at 5.20 pm

Five men are set to be charged on Monday evening with abducting a man and driving off with him in a van.

The men, aged between 21 and 26, abducted the man and drove away with him in a van towards Paola.

Sources said he had managed to escape from the vehicle and headed to a nearby police station to report the matter.

The suspects are all recidivists and the abduction is believed to be linked to criminal activity.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the police said the men would be arraigned at 7.30 pm before duty magistrate Charmaine Galea.

The police said the incident had happened on Friday, January 21 in Rabat.

The men were also set to be charged with theft, among other crimes.

RELATED STORIES Abductions: a new crime for Malta?

Recent abduction cases

In recent years, three shocking cases of alleged abduction reached the courts, however, the crime still remains infrequent in Malta.

Three suspects were last year charged after they allegedly bundled a man into a car, tied him to a tree in a woodland and then held him against his will in a Sliema hotel in an attempt to extort money from him.

Their plan was foiled when they were preparing to move him to another location and were caught after the victim managed to escape and call for help.

In November 2020, a terrorised kidnapped woman was found inside a Buġibba apartment and her alleged abductors were arraigned.

The 50-year-old was snatched from her Msida home and a ransom was demanded from her son, who was told he would not see his mother again unless he paid up.

The third case involves a Syrian man who was allegedly abducted by his compatriots and told he would be raped, injected with drugs and footage posted on social media unless he left Malta.