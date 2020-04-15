Five of the 55 migrants who had been left stranded in Maltese waters have died, with the remaining passengers returned to Libya.

NGO Alarm Phone announced the news on Twitter, saying Malta was "responsible for the deaths and for returning the survivors to war, rape and torture".

Times of Malta has independently verified the claim. Sources said that the last of four boats that had been left floating in Malta’s search and rescue zone for days, was intercepted by a commercial vessel on Wednesday.

This vessel then took the migrants to the west coast of Libya and handed them over to the Libyan coast guard who disembarked them.

A group of 47 migrants were handed over to the Libyan authorities, along with five bodies of those who died at sea.

Sources said the migrants had likely died of exhaustion and dehydration after several days marooned.

Both Malta and Italy last week declared their ports closed to migrant disembarkation, citing the COVID-19 outbreak as their primary concern.

Two of the four migrant boats made their way to Sicily over the weekend, and one was intercepted by a Spanish rescue NGO.

The International Organisation for Migration on Wednesday tweeted about the return of the migrants to Libya, reiterating its call for no one to be disembarked in an unsafe country.

As the bulk of Malta’s resources were redirected to containing the coronavirus outbreak this Spring, pockets of fair weather presented an opportunity for migrants gathered at smugglers' departure points on the north African coast. They could finally get a chance to make their way to Europe.

Malta's decision to close the ports has sparked anger from human rights NGOs.

Church writes to Vatican for help relocating migrants

Meanwhile, the Church in Malta has written to the Holy See asking for its help to negotiate a relocation plan among member states for a group of 47 other migrants who have been rescued by a Spanish NGO.

On Monday, a former fishing vessel operated by Spanish NGO Salvamento Marítimo Humanitario rescued a group of 47 migrants that had been stranded in Malta’s waters.

The boat has not been granted permission to disembark the migrants in Malta.

In its letter, the Church says that in view of “the huge pressures that Malta is currently facing, we are writing to ask you to use your good offices to intervene with other EU member states and ask them to support Malta by accepting to relocate all or some of the migrants on board”.