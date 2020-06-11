Five new COVID-19 cases were registered overnight, athough the patients form part of a known cluster of 13 positive cases, the health authorities have confirmed.

According to health sources, the cases involve a group of construction workers.

The figure is the highest registered since May 23, when nine new cases were reported. The latest numbers were published on Facebook by the health authorities after daily briefings by the Superintendent of Public Health were stopped last week.

Earlier in the week, Health Minister Chris Fearne had said that while the situation in Malta remained under control, it could be the case that, from time to time, clusters were reported.

The minister did not refer to any case in particular but made the comments while giving assurances the country is equipped to handle a spike in numbers.

Three patients recovered overnight, bringing the total number of patients who are presently infected with the virus to 31. A total of 904 tests were carried out on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a health ministry spokesperson dismissed rumours that two Mater Dei Hospital wards have had to be shut after coronavirus outbreaks occurred there.

Reports about cases at the ENT ward, the spokesperson said, were from weeks ago when a patient and healthcare workers had tested positive.

“We have not had any cases from Mater Dei recently,” the spokesperson told Times of Malta.

The majority of restrictions in place since March to control the spread of coronavirus were lifted on Friday, with the authorities encouraging people to try to once again start living normally.