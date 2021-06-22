Five new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, the highest in two weeks although still very low. Single cases were reported on Sunday and Monday.

The health authorities said 1,649 swab tests were made in the past 24 hours.

One patient recovered with the number of active cases now 27.

Data showed that 2,711 vaccine doses were administered on Monday. A total of 631,446 vaccine jabs have been administered so far, with 290,280 people now fully vaccinated.