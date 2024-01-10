Five new magistrates were sworn in on Wednesday afternoon by President George Vella. They are Antoine Agius Bonnici, Philip Galea Farrugia, Jean Paul Grech, Anne Marie Thake and Nadia Helena Vella.

In an address, the president undermined their role in maintaining the rule of law and good governance.

He said the magistrates were being burdened with hard work and responsibility to ensure and guarantee the rights and freedoms of the people, without exception. The president underlined the principle of equality under the law, independently of one's gender, beliefs, colour or race.

He also pointed out that those who sought justice expected it to be delivered within a reasonable time.

He also urged the magistrates to always be correct in their behaviour and an example of integrity, inside and outside the court building.

Those present for the ceremony included the chief justice, the prime minister, the minister of justice and the state advocate.