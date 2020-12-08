Five people and one company have been recognised during an annual prize ceremony for their work to promote disability rights and foster inclusion.

Angela Agius – a disability activist who actively campaigns for the sector despite suffering from a disability herself – was awarded the Premju Soċjetà Ġusta [Fair Society Prize], which is given to people who make a significant and positive difference to the disability sector.

Martin Micallef, a priest who leads Dar tal-Providenza, was given a lifetime achievement award for his tireless work within the sector.

Marchita Magiaficao was given a prize for work to strengthen disability rights.

Young triathlete Jake Vella was awarded a prize reserved for positive participation in sport, art or culture.

Joseph Stafrace was given the perseverance prize. Stafrace, who is blind, has left his mark on the disability sector as chairman of the Malta Guide Dogs Foundation as well as by founding Service Dogs f’Malta.

Photo: DOI/Omar Camilleri

Taxi firm eCabs was named the most inclusive company, in recognition of its work to provide people with a disability with work opportunities.

The Premju Soċjetà Ġusta has been held annually in December since 2013 to celebrate the achievements and hard work of people working within the disability sector. The award ceremony, which was presided over by president George Vella, is organised by the Inclusion Ministry,

Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said disabled people enjoyed equal rights to all others and that rights which did not seek to foster inclusion and the same quality of life as enjoyed by other people were hollow ones.

“We must continue to consult and involve people with disabilities when planning changes to the law, to truly achieve the full inclusion of people with a disability in Maltese society,” she said.