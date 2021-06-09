Five people are being sought by court order to appear before a magistrate, the police said on Wednesday.
They are Andres Felipe Quimbaya Nieto, a 23-year-old Spaniard; Emmi Amanda Kumpulainen, a 21-year old Finn, Habte Mariam Tsegethans, 31 from Eritrea;
Emanuele Rebora, a 36-year-old Italian, and Ibrahim Yassine, a 40-year-old Libyan.
Anyone having information was asked to phone even anonymously, on 21224001 / 119 or contact a police station.
The police issued pictures of only three of the wanted persons.
Emanuele Rebora, Habte Mariam Tsegethans,(centre) and Ibrahim Yassine.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us