Five people are being sought by court order to appear before a magistrate, the police said on Wednesday.

They are Andres Felipe Quimbaya Nieto, a 23-year-old Spaniard; Emmi Amanda Kumpulainen, a 21-year old Finn, Habte Mariam Tsegethans, 31 from Eritrea;

Emanuele Rebora, a 36-year-old Italian, and Ibrahim Yassine, a 40-year-old Libyan.

Anyone having information was asked to phone even anonymously, on 21224001 / 119 or contact a police station.

The police issued pictures of only three of the wanted persons.

Emanuele Rebora, Habte Mariam Tsegethans,(centre) and Ibrahim Yassine.