The Cottonera skyline is set to change considerably if plans being proposed by the American University of Malta get the Planning Authority’s green light on Thursday.

Plans submitted by the AUM’s architect, Edwin Mintoff on behalf of the Sadeen Group, show three projects in one application:

building a large student accommodation block behind its Cospicua campus, on the existing car park leading up to Senglea Gate;

extending its campus to a disused building known as the Knights Building on the old dock front, which will also be extended;

constructing an administrative building between the British and Knights buildings.

The Planning Directorate has recommended that the AUM file a separate application for the accommodation block and opposed plans in their current form.

However, it has recommended approval of the other AUM plans.

Each of the following photos compares the existing spaces to photomontages presented by the AUM's architects as part of their planning application for the projects.

1. Student accommodation block

The university would like to build a four-storey student accommodation block behind its Cospicua campus, on the site of a car park leading up to Senglea Gate.

2. Student accommodation block

The student accommodation block will also include underground parking, the university has said. Limited parking is one of the issues that is most concerning to residents and councillors in Senglea and Cospicua.

3. Campus extension

The AUM also wants to extend its Dock 1 campus to a disused building known as the Knights Building on the old dock front, with an administrative building linking the two.



These plans are recommended for approval.

4. The restored Knights Building

A photomontage of how the Knights Building would look once restored and expanded.

5. Harbour view

A photomontage from across the harbour of the restored and expanded Knights Building, which is recommended for approval.



Residents opposed to the plans say that the extended building will ruin Cottonera's historic skyline and mask the view of Senglea's fortifications from the Cospicua shoreline.