The English transfer window opens on Wednesday ahead of what is expected to be another heavy summer of spending by Premier League clubs.

Business has already been done by some teams as Liverpool moved on quickly from missing out on Real Madrid-bound Jude Bellingham to land Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

Harry Kane's future at Tottenham looks set to be the major transfer saga as the England captain enters the final year of his contract.

Several of Kane's international teammates could also be on the move with Declan Rice, Mason Mount and James Maddison attracting interest, while Brighton are expected to cash in once more by selling Moises Caicedo.

AFP Sport looks at five of the transfer moves to watch in the coming months.

