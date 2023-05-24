Five Manchester City players will form part of England’s 25-player group that has been picked up by coach Gareth Southgate for June’s international appointments against Malta and North Macedonia.

The Three Lions will launch their June commitments with a trip to Malta on Friday June 16, before hosting North Macedonia three days later, at Old Trafford.

Southgate’s team have won their opening two qualifying games against Italy (2-1) and Ukraine (2-0).

