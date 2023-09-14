Five projects that will include better systems for the conservation and management of rainwater have been announced by Public Works Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi and Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Chris Bonett.

The projects, in Paola, Mosta, Marsascala and Għajnsielem, will be allocated a total of more than €2 million and will be partially financed by European funds.

The projects are the following:

Paola – a garden named after late MP Silvio Parnis will be restored in a sustainable manner in collaboration with the council. A reservoir will be built and the garden will include an outdoor gym and equipment that can be used by children. It will also include a basketball court.

Mosta –Wied Għajn Mula will be restored in collaboration with Project Green. The valley will be cleaned and some 200 indigenous trees and bushes will be planted. Rubble walls will be restored and rebuilt.

Marsascala – Wied il-Għajn will be cleaned and invasive species removed and replaced by 114 species that can withstand drought. Rainwater will be stored to be used by farmers.

Render of Pjazza tad-Dehra in Għajnsielem

Għajnsielem - Amabile Cauchi Garden at Pjazza tad-Dehra will be modernised and a reservoir to store rain water will be built. Boreholes will also be dug out for the collection of rainwater from the roads, avoiding flooding.

Għajnsielem – Dams at Wied Simirat will be cleaned and invasive species removed and replaced by endemic trees.