Plants, be they full of lush foliage or colourful flowers, are a great addition to any space. From offices to bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens and gardens, nothing can liven up a space as much as a healthy plant can.

Not only do plants beautify a place greatly, but numerous studies confirm that they present us with a more positive mindset, reduced stress levels, improved creativity and a healthier environment. Luckily for you, Malta and Gozo are both blessed with numerous garden centres and nurseries where you can find a selection of seeds, bulbs, full-grown plants and even trees.

They absorb carbon dioxide

Plants are natural air filters that absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen – studies show that houseplants can remove a substantial amount of air toxins in as little as 24 hours. Not only can they rid you of carbon dioxide, but also form aldehyde, trichloroethylene and benzene. If you are looking for a great air purifier that needs little to no maintenance, aloe vera is the right choice.

They improve compassion

Research shows that people who spend time around plants have increased feelings of compassion, resulting in higher levels of understanding and better relationships. Adding plants in an office can greatly assist with teamwork and stronger bonds among employees. Studies show that extended exposure to nature also increases empathy and concern towards others. Great show-stoppers that will definitely be noticed around the office or home are English ivies and pothos.

They get rid of odours

Plants can be used to filter the toxins in cigarette smoke, making them an effective addition to homes where people smoke indoors. If you have a smoker at home, getting a wondrous peace lily might be the ideal solution for you. These plants are renowned to get rid of pollutants and foul odours.

They increase focus

Having plants in your office space not only promotes cleaner air – it provides a better state of mind and a healthier environment. Studies have shown that plants have the ability to improve concentration and focus. Plants have a restorative effect and can recharge our brains by fending off tiredness — helping us stay more alert and focused in turn. A good addition to your office to increase productivity is the Chinese evergreen.

They’re resilient

Some plants are created for easy-going or forgetful people who are bound to not water them at all. These strong creatures are extremely durable and require little to no attention in order to grow or even thrive in any given environment. If you’re looking for easy, pretty and timeless, the snake plant is the ideal choice for you. This beauty holds the ability to convert carbon dioxide into oxygen at night, making it a great addition to a no-airflow area that needs its air to be sanitised frequently.

