Five scholarship schemes have been set up to provide students with opportunities from arts, to sports to veterinary science.

A total of €2.1 million is being invested in the schemes, which will be financed by the government and the European Union.

Education Minister Justyne Caruana said they reflected the government’s commitment to the education sector.



The scholarships are:



• Tertiary Education Scholarships Scheme TESS: €370,000 is available for this scheme, open to postgraduate students. As from this year, awardees will receive the scholarship from the first year of studies.



• Art Scholarships Scheme: €330,000 will be distributed through this scheme in the arts sector.



• Sports Scholarships: An investment of €130,000 is allocated to promote the development of high-performance athletes who could represent Malta in international competitions.



• Veterinary Scholarships: €500,000 is being allocated to this scheme which started last year when 30 scholarships were awarded. This year students will also be offered a job opportunity.



• Endeavour Scholarship: This is a €10.8 million scheme supporting good quality tertiary education to ensure that the Maltese labour market has the best human resources and to place Malta in a better position to compete in the international market. It is part-financed by the European Union’s Operational Program II – Cohesion Policy 2014-2020. €800,000 is being allocated for this year’s call.



Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said that some 1,000 students had already benefited from the Endeavour Scheme which gives priority to those who want to study in a particular sector, such as finance and management, ICT, health, tourism and hospitality, transport, logistics and science.



The minister said that a new scheme Live The Language (Ltl) - Malta Foreign Languages Grants Scheme will be launched later this year for young people to benefit from a grant to learn a foreign language abroad. This will carry a grant of €850 per person.