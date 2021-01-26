Manchester City stormed to the top of the Premier League on Tuesday with a 5-0 demolition of West Brom to extend their winning streak to 11 games.

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice, while Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling were also on target as Pep Guardiola’s men moved a point ahead of local rivals Manchester United at the top of the table.

United can move back in front when they host bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United on Wednesday, but on the evidence of recent weeks City will take some stopping if they are to be denied a third title in four years.

Liverpool and City have battled for Premier League supremacy over the past three seasons.

But Liverpool’s five-game winless league run has allowed City to open up a seven-point lead over the champions.

