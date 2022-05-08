Pep Guardiola said he never doubted Manchester City’s response to Champions League heartbreak after thrashing Newcastle 5-0 to take a firm grip of the Premier League title race.

Raheem Sterling’s double and goals from Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Phil Foden moved Guardiola’s men three points clear of Liverpool with three games left to play.

City also edged four goals ahead of the Reds on goal difference, which could still decide the title if the defending champions lose one of their remaining games against Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa.

