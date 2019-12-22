A small test fleet of Golfs lined up for the Euro NCAP test. In the 'Protection of adult occupants' category, the cars had to undergo various crashes: head-on with 40 per cent overlap against a deformable barrier, head-on with full overlap against a rigid wall, side impact and pole impact. Collision speeds ranged from 32 to 64 km/h.

Further tests focusing on such aspects as the infliction of whiplash injuries in rear-end collisions were carried out on seat crash sleds. The effectiveness of the Front Assist emergency braking system in preventing imminent rear-end collisions at city speeds was also put to the test. All in all, the new Golf scored 95 per cent of the points available for the protection of adult occupants.

The results of the front and side impact were included in the rating for the protection of accompanying children, supplemented by an installation test for standard child seats and a check of mounts such as ISOFIX. In this category, the new Golf scored 89 per cent. The score for pedestrian and cyclist protection was 76 per cent. The focus here was the impact of the car on head, thighs and lower legs as well as the effectiveness of the emergency braking system.

Other assistance systems such as the speed limiter, the area monitoring system for higher speeds and the lane keeping system were assessed in the 'Safety Assist' category. Volkswagen has fitted the new Golf with an all-round package of assistance systems, some of which are drawn from the higher vehicle categories.

Two standard safety systems are particularly important: the lane assist lane keeping system and front assist, which monitors traffic in front of the car using a radar sensor and front camera. The car brakes automatically in dangerous situations – even at very low speeds in the city. The system’s spectrum has been extended to include Cyclist Monitoring and swerve support – all of which are available for the first time in the Golf. The Euro NCAP crash test demonstrates its effectiveness: with a score of 78% of the points available, the new compact car by Volkswagen put in an excellent performance in the “Safety Assist” category, too.

Six airbags – two front airbags, side airbags and head airbags – are standard features of the new Golf, as are belt tensioners and belt force limiters on all outer seats. The proactive occupant protection system is available as an option. This is able to mitigate the consequences of an imminent collision by tightening the belts or closing open windows, for example. It also includes side airbags in the rear.

Volkswagen offers further high-end assistance systems on an optional basis including Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with predictive speed detection. Travel Assist makes assisted driving possible at speeds of up to 210 km/h. Another feature contributing to safe, relaxed driving is Car2X communication, which in dangerous traffic situations enables the new Golf to communicate with other vehicles – and in future also with the infrastructure.

With its score of five stars for the new Golf, Volkswagen continues its success series in the Euro NCAP crash test – the T-Cross likewise achieved the maximum point score in May 2019. The European New Car Assessment Programme has served as a strict benchmark for the safety level of new cars for 20 years. It provides car buyers with prompt information on the safety of popular, new models. In recent years, test procedures and the requirements placed on standard driver assistance systems and passive safety have become increasingly rigorous.