Ħamrun Spartans ended the year in some style as they further underlined their attacking prowess when they brushed aside Tarxien Rainbows to go top of the Premier League standings.

There was never any doubt on who would prevail in this final top-flight fixture for 2020 as the Reds were in control right from the outset and once Jorge Ailton Soares put them ahead after seven minutes, there was no way back for the Rainbows.

In fact, Mark Buttigieg’s men had too much firepower for the struggling Rainbows who struggled to contain the pace and power of the Spartans attacking trio of Ailton Soares, Franklin Sasere and Marcelo Barbosa as the Reds cruised to their third win in a row that lifted them top of the standings on 28 points, level with Sliema Wanderers.

Surely, this was another morale-boosting victory for the Spartans who head into the Christmas recess in the best possible scenario and will hope they can maintain the momentum on the turn of year when they return to action against old rivals Valletta on January 5.

