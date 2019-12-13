BIRKIRKARA 5

Said 33

Giusti 75

Abera 78, 84, 88

MĠARR UNITED 0

BIRKIRKARA: J. Xuereb; G. Zahra, A. Said, S. Farrugia, T. Teuma (87 S. Buttigieg), A. Sultana, L. Abera, K. Willis (80 J. Sakic), R. Giusti, Y. Vella (63 S. Zarb), E. Anu (68 V. Mifsud).

MĠARR UNITED: R. Borg (16 P. Ebejer); H. Bugeja, A. Camilleri (87 L. Cefai), M. Debono, J. Vella Turner, F. Chircop (78 Y. Attard), R. Bajada, C. Cassia, B. Borg, A. Grech, R. Micallef (75 C. Xuereb).

Referee Joseph Scerri.

Yellow cards Giusti.

A Loza Abera hat-trick propelled Birkirkara towards the first silverware of the season as the Stripes defeated Mġarr United 5-0, at the National Stadium.

The Stripes dominated proceedings from start to end, flexing their muscles when it mattered most to pick up their fifth Super Cup in their history.

Undoubtedly, Ethiopia forward Abera took centre-stage with three goals to reach the 20-goal mark this season.

Mġarr, on their part, will be disappointed to not have took this game to wire as they have now suffered their third straight final defeat to Birkirkara - twice in the Women’s Cup and yesterday.

Birkirkara and Mġarr United gave life to a pulsating start to the game in search of an early lead.

Mġarr United came close through a Haley Bugeja freekick which almost slipped from Janice Xuereb’s hands before the Birkirkara custodian made sure of the ball.

Birkirkara’s reply came through an Esther Anu shot which was easily blocked by Rachel Borg.

Mġarr were forced to make an early substitution as Patricia Ebejer replaced the injured Borg between the sticks.

The Stripes came closest to draw first blood on the 23rd minute when Loza Abera whipped in a ball into the box on which Anu connected but her header struck the crossbar.

Few moments later, Anu squandered a couple of good chances. First, she had a close-range effort blocked by Ebejer before sending her rebound over the bar from point-blank range.

The goal seemed to be a matter of time for Birkirkara and they managed to break the deadlock three minutes past the half-hour mark.

Mġarr players failed to clear the danger from a Birkirkara corner-kick with defender Ann-Marie Said managing to connect with the ball and put it behind Ebejer to become the first ever scorer at the National Stadium in this competition.

Birkirkara continued to press Mġarr and they came close to double their lead but Gabriella Zahra was unsuccessful in her effort from inside the penalty area.

Kailey Willis missed a great opportunity to double Birkirkara’s lead as she failed to address the ball into the net following a set-piece.

Ethiopia forward Abera tried an effort from a tight angle and came close to a wonder goal just to be denied inches.

On the brink of half-time, Ebejer denied an Abera shot before the Ethiopian striker struck Birkirkara’s second crossbar of the game as the Stripes led by one goal at half-time.

At the restart, Birkirkara were the better team with Abera threatening once again but failing to find the net as she continue to miss open chances for her side.

Willis attempted her luck with a long-range effort but Ebejer was alert to avert the danger.

The latter missed another chance to double her team’s side when she darted into the box but skied her effort.

Mġarr’s reply came from skipper Brenda Borg but could not direct her effort into the net.

Nonetheless, Birkirkara scored twice in a span of three minutes through Raina Giusti and Loza Abera to seal the win.

Giusti advanced towards goal before firing the ball past Ebejer before Abera hit a wonder goal from long-range which stunned Mġarr’s goalkeeper.

Abera found her second of the game with a personal effort before hitting a long-range shot to mark her personal hat-trick.