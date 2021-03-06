The latest Lamborghini to be announced, with deliveries starting later in 2021, is the Huracán STO (Super Trofeo Omologata), a road-homologated super sports car inspired by Lamborghini race cars: the Huracán EVO Super Trofeo developed by Lamborghini Squadra Corsa for Lamborghini’s own race series, as well as the Huracán EVO GT3, three-time winner of the 24 Hours of Daytona and two-time winner of the 12 Hours of Sebring.
With its 640 HP (470 kW) naturally-aspirated V10 engine generating 565 Nm at 6,500 rpm, the rear-wheel drive Huracán STO delivers exhilarating acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.0 seconds, from 0 to 200 km/h in 9.0 seconds, and a top speed of 310 km/h. Its heart beats with the emotion of a racing car. Superior aerodynamic efficiency, extensive use of lightweight materials, unfettered steering and first-class braking performance enable the Huracán STO to bring the emotion of a track experience to every road drive.
Underlying the innovative technical solutions that make this extraordinary performance possible are five facts not widely known.
Read the five facts at www.timesmotors.com
