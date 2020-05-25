Five suspected drug traffickers were hauled in by police in three separate operations over the past days, the police said on Monday.

One of the suspects, a 43-year-old man, admitted to drug trafficking charges when he was charged in court on Monday morning and will now serve 18 months in prison and pay a €500 fine.

He was caught after police noticed him handing another person a suspicious-looking item. A search of his car yielded what looked like cocaine and heroin.

In a second operation, police in Cospicua stopped two men inside a car following a report that they were acting suspiciously. The two, aged 23 and 33, are now under investigation after police found what they believe to be cannabis and cocaine inside the car.

Anti-drug squad police went on to follow another car, this time in nearby Kalkara, and stopped it for a search. Inside, they found suspected cocaine and cannabis.

Two men in the car aged 30 and 37 are also under investigation.