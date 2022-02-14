As the first round of the Enemed Futsal League came to an end, five teams booked a place in the Enemed Futsal Premier League with the last six playing in the Challenger League.

In fact Luxol St Andrews, Valletta, Ta’ Xbiex, University of Malta and Mellieħa will be playing in the top flight of the league while Naxxar Lions, St George’s, Żurrieq, Siġġiewi, Qormi and Marsaskala will battle it out in the league’s second-tier.

Following the Premier and Challenger rounds, there will be the play-offs to decide the respective champions of each division.

In the last round of matches from the first phase, Valletta registered a great 6-3 win over University of Malta to make sure of second place in the table.

It was a match full of emotions with both teams giving their all throughout the 40 minutes.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta