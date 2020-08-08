Twenty-four hours after the verdict of a stewards' inquiry was announced, five Formula One teams filed notice on Saturday of their intent to appeal the outcome of Racing Point's copying scandal – including both original protagonists.

The FIA stewards published their verdict early on Friday, more than three weeks after Renault's initial protest in a sequence of three complaints at the legality and originality of Force India's 2020 car, dubbed the 'pink Mercedes' because of its similarity to the 2019 title-winning vehicle.

