Five-time World Powerboat champion and Voomquest founder Aaron Ciantar has announced his participation as a wild card entry in the forthcoming GP3 to be held in Citta di Cervia, Italy this weekend.

This is the first time that the founder of Voomquest V2 World Championships will be competing in a Voomquest Grand Prix, having been granted a wildcard entry.

Racing under the team name Chaudron, Ciantar will be joined by co-driver Ryan Micallef.

Ciantar’s well-honed driving skills will be put to the test for the first time in the championships he himself developed.

A well-respected figure in the international racing circuit, Ciantar’s reputation as a skilled driver and boat builder contributed to Voomquest’s acceptance by the Union International Motonautique to become a World Championship event.

Click here for full story