If you are among those hyperactive and restless hustlers who decided to start their own Instagram page or YouTube channel during the pandemic, then you’re on the right page. After the initial growth, every content creator reaches a point where they feel the channel’s growth has reached a saturation point and start looking for ways to attain wider reach on social media, and gain popularity. Be it Twitter, YouTube or any blogging site, the basics to achieving higher engagement and bigger fan base is more or less the same.

We have made things a bit easier by listing out some common but crucial tips that you can use on any social media platform to grow your brand and gain popularity!

1. Lay out your game plan

Your goals and objectives will always be the driving force of social media marketing strategy. A game plan defines how you will achieve your goals and in what time. Make a set of realistic and well-defined objectives (like reaching 10K followers in a month), then design a well thought out plan that clearly defines what all steps you will follow and estimated deadlines.

Having predefined objectives, goals and a game plan before starting your social media will give you a head start in social media marketing. There are some things that you should keep in mind before setting objectives and goals for your social media account like:

Set attainable goals.

Always set a deadline for each and every one of your goals.

Map out your strategy to achieve those goals.

Make use of the analytics tools to keep a check on your progress.

2. Know your target audience

Now that you have a clear goal in mind, the next most crucial thing is connecting and engaging with your target audience. For that you must first know who your target audience is.

You should be able to pinpoint their likes, dislikes, needs, wants and desires and then build your social media marketing strategy around it. If you are wondering how to better understand your target audience then here is a list of things you can do:

Conduct surveys to gauge the audience’s engagement from time to time.

Check out your account’s statistics to get a better grasp of things.

Take part in forums and reply to messages and comments at the earliest.

Collect the viewers feedback weekly or monthly.

3. Build a community

When your followers know that there’s a friendly face behind your brand instead of an automated robot, they will automatically start relating more to your brand. To achieve that you need to interact with your audience using various online forums and by replying to messages and comments that you get.

Remember, social media is all about building a community that’s specific to your brand and working hard to maintain your social media presence. You can do the following to build a community and interact with your hard-earned audience to show that you care about their opinions:

Create a Facebook page for your brand.

Post frequently and be consistent in posting content.

Try to reply to people when they enquire about your product or brand on online forums.

Acknowledge negative messages and comments by telling them what you will do to rectify their issues.

4. Make use of the latest trends

If you are looking for ways to spread your content to a large number of people then you can do so by piggybacking on the latest social media trends that are going around. You can either make brand specific posts that are related to content that’s trending on the internet right now. You can also use hashtags or tag famous people to get attention from users spread across the globe.

Making use of social media will not help your content get to a large user base but will also help you get more followers which will ultimately result in more business for your brand. So if you plan on increasing your likes and follower count in no time then you must research and make use of the latest trends that are going on in the market right now. Even though following trends can give your better reach, you need to ensure that the content is relevant and useful.

5. Share quality visual content

Unless you have been living under a rock, you must know how important high quality attractive images and video are for an effective social media marketing strategy. There are a lot of ways in which you can incorporate videos to promote your brand but the best way is through video content on Youtube.

It lets you interact with the audience at the same time showing them that you aren’t just a brand but a friendly face who cares about them and their needs. In case of images you can make use of them in memes, infographics, cover photos and catchy thumbnails for your videos. These will not only get you more likes and shares but also help in promoting your brand across a wide range of viewers and you can buy Youtube subscribers and get the desired reach and engagement.

These are some of the most basic yet important points that one should keep in mind to ensure higher engagement and reach. Knowing and following these steps will keep you ahead of your competitors as these are often overlooked by most content creators out there! So included these in your game plan and let us know how things work out!