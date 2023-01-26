Saving water is easy. You can reduce your water use by taking just a few simple steps at home. One of the easiest ways to reduce your water consumption is to tweak your laundry routine.

Our laundry accounts for about 20 per cent of the water consumed in the average home. It doesn’t have to be that way.

Here are five easy to implement tips to reduce water usage when doing our laundry:

Upgrading to an efficient washing machine

If you thinking of buying a new washing machine, make sure to opt for an efficient one to replace it and look for the energy star label. New washers and dryers, that receives the energy star rating, use about 20 per cent less energy than conventional models and 33 per cent less water than regular washers.

Run full loads

It’s a waste to run the washing machine only to launder a few articles of clothing. Every time the machine is used, you’re consuming an average of 53 litres of water; thus consolidating washes will be more efficient for your water consumption.

Choose the correct load size

If you only have a few items to clean, take advantage of the washing machine’s “small load” option/setting. This approach will result in less water usage and subsequently it will also improve your cleaning outcome.

Pre-treat stains correctly

Avoid having to rewash clothing. Pre-treating will guarantee your stains come out in the first wash cycle, which will save you from wasting water re-washing clothes.

Wash your clothes when necessary

You don’t need to wash most of your clothes as often as you probably do. For example, towel laundry leads to significant water consumption hence after a shower, hang your towel and re-use it instead.

By following these simple tips to save water, you can avoid daily consumption of water. When you waste water, you’re not just hitting your own wallet but you’re hurting the environment too.