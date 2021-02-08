Four men and a woman have been arrested after an elderly woman allegedly ended up being defrauded of thousands of euro during a virtual relationship with a person who claimed to be an American soldier stationed in Afghanistan, the police said on Monday.

The investigation was conducted over several months by Paola district police and the Anti-Money Laundering Unit.

The arrested persons are four men from Nigeria and a Maltese woman.

The alleged victim had taken the relationship seriously despite having never met the alleged soldier and deposited several thousand euro through a number of bank transactions, the police said.

The deposits were made to meet expenses allegedly made by the 'soldier' who had promised that he would come to Malta.

The police said their investigations showed that this case of 'romance fraud' was being committed in Malta itself by a number of persons who were accomplices for the funds to be deposited in small amounts in various bank accounts.

Over the past hours, investigators established the mastermind behind the plot and arrested the five persons, aged between 28 and 58. They will be taken to court later on Monday to face charges of money laundering.

The police said they viewed this as being the first case leading to an arraignment over alleged fraud based on a virtual relationship.

The prosecution will be led by lawyers Karl Muscat, Sean Xerri de Caro and

Abigail Caruana Vella from the Attorney General's office, along with Police Inspectors Sarah Zerafa and Claire Borg.