There were five traffic deaths in the last three months of 2021 as well as an increase in accidents and casualties compared to the same period a year before, the National Statistics Office said.

A total of 3,697 accidents were reported in the period, up 16.6% over the same period in 2020, most of which happened in the northern harbour district. This incorporates Birkirkara, Gżira, Qormi, Ħamrun, Msida, Pembroke, San Ġwann, Santa Venera, St Julian’s, Swieqi, Ta’ Xbiex, Pietà and Sliema.

Birkirkara topped the list with 277 accidents.

Casualties increased by 21.9% to 379, with the number of those who were grievously injured reaching 84, made up of 49 drivers, 15 passengers and 20 pedestrians/cyclists/others.

Three drivers and two pedestrians died as a result of accidents. All three drivers crashed into property, while both pedestrians were hit by a vehicle.

The largest number of road traffic casualties (57.5%) involved passenger cars, followed by motorcycles (33.2%) and goods-carrying vehicles (6.3%).