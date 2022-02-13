Five men have been arrested in Gozo for suspected drug trafficking, the police said.

In a statement, the police said that after days of observation, officers searched three men aged 59, 30 and 22 in Għajnsielem and found suspected cocaine.

Cannabis was also found when a car was stopped in Xagħra, where another two men, aged 20 and 21 were arrested.

All five are being held at police headquarters. A magisterial inquiry is underway.