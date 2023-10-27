Employees want to work for organisations that provide all of the above and boast a great company culture. But how is this something that a business can achieve? In this article, company formation agent Rapid Formations look at what business owners can do to cultivate a culture that makes people want to stick around and attract new members to their team. Let’s get stuck in.

Take a proactive approach to define your culture

It’s easy for entrepreneurs to confuse the perks and benefits they offer with their business’s culture. Health insurance, flexible working, generous leave, regular social events and state-of-the-art office facilities can all have a positive impact on the culture, but they do not define it.

Company culture is all about values and behaviours - how people work together and treat each other. Diversity, equality, respect, positivity, strategy, collaboration, and recognition are all traits that are generally associated with businesses in possession of a solid company culture. As a leader, you need to clarify what your culture should look like, and not just sit back and let it happen. But how do you do this?

Guide your team by developing a culture handbook that sets out what a good culture is, reiterating the business’s mission and values, and then covering the types of behaviour you do and don’t want to see. As your business grows, you should revisit the handbook, updating it with testimonials from your team to showcase your flourishing culture.

Not only will this help existing employees, but it will also act as a handy recruitment tool that you can pass on to the people who you’re trying to attract to your business.

Involve your team

Whilst the overall responsibility for building a positive company culture falls on you, you need to get buy-in from your team too, as they’re the people who will need to ‘live’ this culture. The best way to achieve this is to collaborate with your employees as you develop it.

A good starting point is to invite candid feedback on your current culture by creating an anonymous survey, asking for the positives and negatives of the working environment as it stands. What’s going well? What areas can be improved? Are there specific scenarios that exhibit a poor culture?

Once this is complete, host a group session where everyone can discuss what a great company culture looks like to them. If possible, to ensure everyone is invested in the session, you could host this away from your normal place of work and turn it into a team-building event.

You should also consider building a small dedicated ‘culture team’ made up of employees who represent the values that you want to be mirrored in your company culture. These individuals should be hard-working, collaborative, friendly and open (and willing). Once assembled, this team will work alongside you in developing the culture (for example, helping organise activities, parties and employee reward schemes).

Take a top down approach to company culture

Show that culture starts from the top

As the business owner, your overall role within the company will be significantly different to the rest of your team. However, this does not mean that you are exempt from the company culture. In fact, it’s the opposite. As the leader, the onus is on you to demonstrate how the people in your company should behave.

Simply put, you need to become the embodiment of the company culture. You cannot ask your employees to conduct themselves in a particular way if this is not something that you are capable of yourself, or able to facilitate.

If you want your people to always be respectful, you need to be mindful of how you treat others. If you want your people to be honest, you need to be transparent. If you want your people to be innovative, you need to welcome new ideas. Company culture starts at the top, if you are not truly invested in it, you will belittle all attempts to create a positive one.

Remove toxicity from your culture

If anyone is having a detrimental effect on the workplace environment you’re trying to build, address this immediately. Schedule a 1-2-1 meeting with the employee in question to discuss any issues that have been raised and get their version of accounts. It may come down to a simple misunderstanding.

This should not be a disciplinary scenario (unless the problem calls for it, for example, a bullying situation), instead - it should be an informal conversation about the culture that you want to implement and the role that every employee has in achieving this. Listen to any concerns the team member has, and work towards finding out why they’re behaving as they are. It may also be appropriate to bring in the colleague who raised the concern, in which case you can act as a mediator between the two.

Company culture is all about getting different personalities to work together in an efficient and enjoyable way, that ultimately rewards the business and its people. You can’t expect every person in your business to get on all the time, this is unrealistic. But what you can do is work to resolve any problems when they do occur, in an open and honest way.

Consider culture during the recruitment process

When recruiting new people to your team, whilst obviously looking into the skillset of your candidates, also consider how well people will sync with the culture that you are building.

Of course, this is not typically something that can be conveyed in a CV. So, when at the interview stage - arrange for candidates to meet a handful of their potential colleagues in short informal chats (these could be conducted by the culture team). The aim of these mini interviews is to ascertain how well the candidates will fit in, and even improve company culture.

Once these mini interviews have taken place, listen to what your team have to say. If a candidate is giving off red flags - for example, they seem abrasive - think about delicately discussing this with the applicant. However, do not be afraid to turn down a candidate if you believe that someone does not align with your company values.

Thanks for reading

That’s five ways to build a positive company culture. Regardless of where you are on your business journey, steering and developing company culture is integral to assembling a team that loves what they do and is as passionate as you are. We hope you have found this article useful as you look to cultivate a company culture that helps boost your business.

Rapid Formations are the UK’s premier company formation expert. From only £12.99, they can help you form a UK limited company - one of the most popular business structures available in the world. Get your new business off to the best start and look at their company formation packages now.