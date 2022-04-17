Driven by Charles Camilleri, Vertige De Chenu won Sunday’s major event at the Marsa Racetrack. This was reserved for class Premier trotters on a long distance of 2640m and formed part of the 19th meeting of the year consisting of eight races all for trotters.

Easter Sunday’s card also included the three semi-finals from the San Franġisk Cup for class Copper trotters on a short distance of 2,140m.

From these semi-finals twelve horses made it to the final stage. Charles Camilleri ended as the best driver with five wins from eight races.

Sixteen trotters took part in the class Premier race.

Here Charles Camilleri put French Vertige De Chenu infront with a lap to go. This French trotter did not find any difficulty to seal its first win of the year after sustaining in the final metres the challenge of Dartagnan Sisu (Mario Fenech) and Gross Weight (Noel Baldacchino).

