Saudi Arabia produced one of the greatest World Cup upsets in history on Tuesday, stunning South American giants Argentina in a 2-1 group stage victory in Doha.

AFP looks at five other famous upsets in World Cup history.

1950 - USA 1 England 0

England arrived in Brazil as one of the tournament favourites after electing to play in the World Cup for the first time.

But England’s status as one of football’s superpowers was destroyed by a rag-tag band of players representing the United States, Joe Gaetjens scoring the winning goal that sealed victory in Belo Horizonte.

1966 - North Korea 1 Italy 0

Pak Doo-Ik wrote his name into World Cup folklore with the goal that stunned a powerful Italy team and sent the Azzurri crashing out of the tournament.

Click here for full story