Five Vietnamese nationals who were found hidden inside a camper van heading to Sicily have ended up in jail together with another man who was trying to smuggle them out of Malta.

The two men and three women, whose age ranged from 16 to 33, were found by port officials hidden in cupboards inside the van at about 6.30am on Saturday as the van was about to be driven aboard the catamaran. The van was leased from the Czech Republic.

The person who was allegedly trying to smuggle them out was also arrested.

The stowaways were arraigned separately from the alleged smuggler.

All five registered an admission.

The youngest of the group, a minor who was being monitored by social workers throughout the proceedings, was handed a 3-month jail term.

The other four were each jailed for six months.

The smuggler, Nguyen Thien Thuan, a 47-year old from Finland, was handed a one-year jail term and a fine of €5000 after admitting to assisting the group to leave Malta by illegal means.

His boarding pass was found inside the van.

Prosecuting inspector Christian Abela told the court that police investigations had recently uncovered a new trend of people attempting to slip out of the country through illegal channels.

Anyone travelling out of Malta should do so in a lawful manner and seek help from immigration authorities if necessary, he said.

Legal aid lawyer Martin Fenech was defence counsel.