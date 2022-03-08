Five years ago today, Gozo lost the Azure Window when it collapsed during a violent storm at around 9:40am

The March 8, 2017 collapse of the 28-metre-high natural arch was expected, as several partial collapses had occurred over the past three decades.

Yet news that Gozo's most iconic landmark was no more still shocked the nation and was reported across the globe.

The limestone arch attracted people from all over the world and featured as a backdrop in a number of movies, such as the 1981 Clash of the Titans, Count of Monte Cristo and the popular TV series Games of Thrones.

A government-driven "international initiative" to mark the collapse in some way never gained traction, save for proposals to build a hotel in the area or rebuild the arch out of steel, and the area is now a rocky seaside bay.

Locals and tourists can no longer snap pictures of the legendary arch. But their loss, it turns out, has been divers' gain.

In a Facebook post celebrating the five-year anniversary, Calypso Diving Centre paid tribute to the arch.

“These days we divers enjoy beautiful dives among the remnant of the Azure Window, whose collapse has left huge rocks strewn across the seabed," the centre wrote.

"Many say that it actually has become even more interesting with the many swim-throughs by the collapsed rocks. We call them the Azure Alps!"

An additional diving attraction

Before the collapse, Dwejra was already home to probably the most famous scuba diving site in Gozo, the 15-metre deep ‘Blue Hole’.

“The area was already a very popular diving site, but now the remaining’s of the Azure Window created a new one which is enjoyed by many local and foreign divers,” CEO of Gozo Tourism Association Joe Muscat told Times of Malta.

Apart from the ‘Blue Hole’, Dwejra also shows off the ‘inland sea’, a small, enclosed lagoon surrounded by traditional boathouses.

“Of course, the window was iconic, but Dwejra is still very popular, both by locals and foreigners.”

Azure Window Restaurant owner Godwin Cassar echoed Muscat's comments, saying that Dwejra is "unique" and appreciated by many.

"This place is very different from other villages in Gozo, it is surrounded by nature and the restaurant enjoys both tourists and regulars," Cassar said.

He said that trade slowed down for a bit right after the Azure Window collapsed, but it was not long before it picked up again.

"The area is a diving attraction and we have many customers who after diving or enjoying a boat ride will come and dine at our restaurant."

San Lawrenz mayor Noel Formosa also commemorated the collapse of the Azure Window.

Two other ‘windows’ now promote Gozo

Before the collapse, the Azure Window was the poster child landmark used to promote Gozo, but now two other picturesque sites are used to advertise the sister island, Muscat explained.

“Today, pictures of Mixta Cave in Nadur and Wied il-Mielaħ in Għarb are used to advertise Gozo,” he said.

Mixta Cave is a natural cave overlooking popular Ramla Bay and is enjoyed by many locals and foreigners. Wied il-Mielaħ is also a limestone arch, which was less popular than the Azure Window, but now is gaining popularity.

Mixta Cave, which overlooks Ramla Bay in Nadur has now become a popular touristic site. Photo: Shutterstoc