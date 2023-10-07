Five youths were rounded up by the police and taken to a police station for questioning in connection with motorcycle thefts in various localities on Friday evening.

The police were tipped off about a group of young people who were setting fire to objects in a field in Żabbar.

Acting on information received, the police rounded up the youths in a field in Misraħ San Nikola in Ħaż-Żabbar.

The group consisted of two 18-year-olds, one from Birżebbuġa and the other from Valletta, a 16 and 14-year-old from Żabbar and a fourteen-year-old from Cospicua.

While on site, the police discovered motorcycles that had been reported stolen in the previous days and soon the police realised the youths matched the descriptions of those who had stolen the bikes.

Further searches on another site led to more motorbikes that had also been reported as stolen.

The youths were taken to a police station for questioning.

Police investigations are underway.