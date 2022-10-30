Reiss Nelson was the unlikely hero as Arsenal retook top spot in the Premier League with a 5-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Nelson was introduced for the first time in the Premier League this season after Bukayo Saka was forced off with a concerning injury for England boss Gareth Southgate just weeks ahead of the World Cup.

Saka set up the opening goal for Gabriel Martinelli after just five minutes before being replaced due to an ankle injury.

