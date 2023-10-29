A third win on the trot and a five-star performance were on Manuela Tesse’s agenda before her Maltese selection took on Andorra in their opening Nations League game during this October international window.

Malta scored five goals and produced a commanding display that helped them consolidate their leading position in their League C group.

Their comfortable win over Andorra came hours after Latvia produced a statement of intent with their own 5-0 stroll past Moldova which keeps them three points behind Malta.

Malta and Latvia will cross swords in the final group game on December 5, in a potential decider to determine who will book a place in League B during the next Nations League edition.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com