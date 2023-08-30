The team of the decade on Monday turned into the team of the new millennium.

San Ġiljan were streets ahead of all the other contestants in the last few years but now they have ventured where no club has dared before.

In fact, the year 2023 will remain a special year for San Ġiljan after winning five pieces of silverware in six months, putting their name into the history books.

“It was a season you never wanted to end,” said club president Peter Bonavia, who has been at the club’s helm for the last four years.

“This rosy patch started well before my time but this year, we scaled new heights,” he added.

