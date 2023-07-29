Towering defender Amanda Ilestedt scored twice with her head to help Sweden to a 5-0 thrashing of Italy on Saturday and a berth in the Women’s World Cup last 16.

A tight contest was blown open in a seven-minute spell late in the first half when the third-ranked Swedes found the net three times, through Ilestedt, Fridolina Rolfo and Stina Blackstenius.

Arsenal centre-back Ilestedt bagged her second soon after the interval to give her three goals for the tournament — all headers from corners — including a late match-winner in their opening 2-1 defeat of South Africa.

More details on SportsDesk.