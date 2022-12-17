HIBERNIANS 0

VALLETTA 4

Cheveresan 49

Zammit 61

N’Nomo 82; Bevis 90

HIBERNIANS

J. Haber-5.5, K. Shaw-5.5, G. Llerena-5.5, T. Aldama-6, J. Grech-6, J. Morillas-5.5 (84 G. Mensah), J. Degabriele-6, B. Kristensen-5.5 (74 D. Vella), J. Zerafa-5.5 (66 Z. Grech), A. Diakite-5.5, R. Soares-5.5 (66 Y. Muritala).

VALLETTA

A. Guarnone-6, E. Ruiz-6, J. Borg-6, A. Zammit-7 (81 L. Cremona), S. Dimech-6.5 (89 P. Ohaka), E. Pena Beltre-6, B. Paiber-7, U. N’Nomo-6, J. Willy-6, F. Cheveresan-6, K. Bevis-6.

Referee: Glen Tonna.

Yellow cards: Pena Beltre, Grech, Muritala, Zammit, Grech, Diakite.

BOV Player of the Match: Andrea Zammit (Valletta).

Valletta were in fine form as they scored four goals in the second half to beat Hibernians 4-0.

The Citizens were clearly a better side right from the start but it was only during the second half that they finally managed to break the deadlock and from then onwards, they never looked back to register a most comfortable win.

Valletta are still in a lowly eighth place but these three points enable them to close in on the teams lying just ahead of them.

On the other hand, Hibernians missed the opportunity to move back in second place, remaining in third place, one point behind Gżira United and ten behind leaders Ħamrun Spartans.

