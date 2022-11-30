Former AC Milan and Japan coach Alberto Zaccheroni said on Wednesday the implementation of the five-substitute rule has “changed the game”, leading to higher quality matches at the World Cup.

Speaking in Doha as part of FIFA’s technical study group which analyses tactics and trends at the World Cup, Zaccheroni said the change was “a brilliant way to avoid tiredness”.

“(Now) we manage to have higher quality up until the end. Many goals were seen at the end of games, now it is more difficult,” he said.

